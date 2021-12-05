EN
    12:09, 05 December 2021

    Nearly 124 thou get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Commission, as of December 4, a total of 123,941 people received the first shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan. Of these, 98,722 are teens, 7,555 are pregnant women, and 17,664 are nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


