Nearly 1.5 mln religious services provided to over 2 mln pilgrims, Islamic Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance provided approximately 1,485,000 religious services during this year's Hajj season starting from the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah in 1445 AH, benefiting over 2 million pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors., SPA reports.

The services included directing and guiding pilgrims in various locations in Makkah and Madinah, the central area, and the Holy Sites in international languages. More than 600 male and female preachers and translators participated, utilizing the latest technologies and devices to educate and guide pilgrims, answer their inquiries, and promote the values of moderation and cautioning against extremism.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Alsheikh expressed his thanks and gratitude to the preachers participating in the ministry's work during the Hajj season 1445AH for their immense contributions in answering pilgrims' inquiries at the Masjid Al-Taneem and Masjid al-Ji'rranah, the mosques in the central area of Makkah, and pilgrim campaigns camps in Mina Holy Site.

The minister pointed out that the preachers participating in this year’s Hajj delivered preaching speeches following prayers in the camps of domestic pilgrims during the days of Tashreeq to raise awareness among pilgrims and teach them the rituals of Hajj step by step, along with delivering daily lectures and lessons in the mosques of the central region throughout the Hajj period.

He explained that preachers also participated in answering the inquiries of callers on the toll-free automated response number 8002451000, benefiting more than 1,325,000 pilgrims. An elite group of the ministry's preachers were selected for this mission, who were fully knowledgeable of the rituals of Hajj and Umrah according to the Qur’an and Sunnah, with the availability of translators in international languages.