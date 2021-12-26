Nearly 16 thou people with COVID-19 under out-patient treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 17,711, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,759 are treated as in-patients and 15,952 as out-patients.

236 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 63 in critical condition, and 50 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has added 399 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 633 more people have defeated the disease in the country.