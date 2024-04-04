Nearly 19 thou people evacuated and rescued during floods in Kazakhstan

Flood situation in rivers and dams is being monitored with the use of aerovisual examination and drones, as well as explosions are carried out in rivers in some regions of the country, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan.

In order to eliminate ice clogging, explosion works were carried out in the Uba River near Krasny Yar village, Borodolikh district, Abai region, as well as works to crash ice in the Sabyrkozha River near the village of Nikolaevka, Osakarovskiy district, Karaganda region.

In settlements of Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Ulytau regions, works are underway to eliminate the aftermath of the floods as well as flood control measures and rescue operations, pumping of meltwater, laying of sand tars filled with inert materials, reinforcement of canals, drainage systems and warning and evacuation of people to safe places.

Since floods came to Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Akmola, Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions, a total of 1,043 private homes and 293 courtyards have been flooded. Meltwater has been pumped away in 691 houses and 1,042 courtyards. 18,945 people, including 8,202 kids, have been evacuated. 6.2 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped away, 728 thousand sand tars and 942 thousand tons of inert material have been laid, reads the statement of the emergency situations ministry.

The floods caused washouts on 77 roads, including 4 bridges and 73 road surfaces, as well as 114 overflows of meltwater on roads were reported. 63 settlements, which still remain without transport communication, have been provided with necessary stocks of food and medicine.

Due to rising water level in the Yessil River, seven yards of private homes were flooded in Dvurechnoye village, Yessil district, Akmola region. 47 people have been accommodated by their relatives and 10 heads of cattle were moved to higher grounds over flood warning.

25 horticultural workers were evacuated in Aktobe city over the risk of increase in the water level of the Sazda and Zhinishke rivers due to inflow of meltwater. 20 residents of Makhmbet district, Baiterek district, West Kazakhstan region, over intensive snow melting and inflow of meltwater from grasslands.

In total, 2,544 people, of whom 1,085 are kids, were evacuated and 230 heads of cattle were moved to safe places in advance due to rising water levels in the Chagan and Derkul rivers, threat over the erosion of the Uzynkol dam and intensive snow melting in Uralsk city as well as Terektinskiy and Baiterek districts of West Kazakhstan region.

Up to 11 thousand people and 2.5 thousand vehicles, 626 pumping equipment, 140 vessels, and nine aerial vehicles of the ministries of emergency situations, defense, internal affairs, the National Security Committee and local executive bodies and organizations have been deployed in the rescue operations.