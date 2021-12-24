EN
Trends:
    10:12, 24 December 2021

    Nearly 211,000 teens vaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan announced the teens' official vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

    As of December 24, 210,952 teens, 15,375 pregnant and 37,653 nursing moms were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 66,775 teens, 4,708 expectant and 11,896 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.


