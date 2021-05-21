EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:45, 21 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Nearly 3 thou families to receive housing in Karaganda rgn

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Housing construction is rising in Karaganda region, Zhenis Kassymbek, the region’s Governor, said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the governor, around 700 thousand square meters of housing are planned to be commissioned in Karaganda region by December, which is 20% than in 2020. He said that there are plans to commission a million square meters of housing a year in the next three years.

    In his words, the year 2,866 families on the waiting list will be provided with low-income housing, 600 of which are with many children.

    Over 160 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned in the region over the first months of 2021 rising by 12% compared to the same period of 2020.

    Construction saw a 2.8% rise in the region.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Construction
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!