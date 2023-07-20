Nearly 30 new residential buildings to be built in Ulytau this year

ULYTAU. KAZINFORM – 28 residential buildings and 47 social facilities are set to be constructed in Ulytau region this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2023, 28 multi-story residential buildings with a total area of 120 thousand square meters are set to be constructed, of which 14 are to be built at the expense of the republican budget.

This year, it is planned to commence the construction of 11 residential buildings at the expense of the government reserve.

In addition, 47 new facilities are se to be built according to the social sphere development plan in Ulytau region. This year, construction of a dormitory for 200 beds of the Abai specialized school for skilled youth worth KZT1.47bn in Zhezkazgan city. The facility is set to be commissioned in 2024.