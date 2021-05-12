EN
    07:49, 12 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Nearly 40,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of those who were administered the vaccine against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region almost hit 40,000.

    The mass vaccination is underway. 1,690 people were given the first component of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccine as of May 10. Since February 1 up to May 10 some 39,878 people were administered the first shot so far, 14,116 the second shot.

    There are 36 vaccinations rooms and 10 mobile ones in the region, the regional healthcare department reports.

