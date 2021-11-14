Nearly 45 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34,972 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry.

Of the 34,972 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,736 are in-patients and 28,236 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 503, in critical condition – 127, and on artificial lung ventilation – 89.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,133 cases of and 1,487 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



