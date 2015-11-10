Nearly 60 foreigners evacuated from a broken bus near Astana

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 54 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were evacuated from a bus that had broken on a highway not far from Astana city.

According to reports, a technical malfunction caused the Mercedes-Benz bus en-route Osh-Moscow to stop on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway 25 kilometers of Astana city. Rescuers summoned to the scene evacuated 54 passengers, including 6 children, to a railway station in Astana.