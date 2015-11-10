EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:30, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Nearly 60 foreigners evacuated from a broken bus near Astana

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 54 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were evacuated from a bus that had broken on a highway not far from Astana city.

    According to reports, a technical malfunction caused the Mercedes-Benz bus en-route Osh-Moscow to stop on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway 25 kilometers of Astana city. Rescuers summoned to the scene evacuated 54 passengers, including 6 children, to a railway station in Astana.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Astana Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!