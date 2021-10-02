EN
    11:39, 02 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Nearly 60 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 59,926 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

    Of the 59,926, in-patient treatment is provided to 9,899 and out-patient treatment to 50,027.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 767 , in critical condition – 229, and on artificial lung ventilation – 147.

    Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


