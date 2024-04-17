Nearly 6,000 Kazakhstanis consent to posthumous organ donation

Nearly 6,000 people in Kazakhstan consent to posthumous organ donation. This was announced at the seminar on “Ethical aspects of organ donation in Kazakhstan” held in Astana by the Ministry of Healthcare, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The experts debated the legal and ethical aspects of organ donation and transplant, WHO guidelines, discussed the situation and hidden hazards of implementation of the country’s national transplant programme.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

According to Ulugbek Medeubekov, director of the Ministry’s medical assistance department, the level of organ transplant development is an indicator of development of a country’s entire healthcare system and quality of medical services.

“Successful transplant is possible in presence of regulatory-legal framework, high-skilled professionals, technical potential and the culture of organ donation in society,” he said.

In his words, organ transplant became the largest breakthrough in medicine in the past decade, including for Kazakhstan, which allows to prolong patients’ lives for many years, being often the only treatment option.

As Ulugbek Medeubekov noted, Kazakhstan possesses well-developed modern infrastructure for carrying out high-technological transplants.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

In 2012, Kazakhstan established the Republican Center for Coordination of Transplantation and High-Technological Medical Services to develop efficient national organ transplant system.

There are seven transplant centers and 40 donor organizations in the country that provide medical services to prepare a posthumous donor for multi-organ donation for the purpose of transplantation.

According to the Ministry, the number of organ transplants in Kazakhstan surpassed 2,500 within the last decade, of which 83% are from live donors and 17% are from post-humous donors.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

As Dr Skender Syla, WHO Representative in Kazakhstan, said, transplantation saves lives and restores basic human functions where there is no alternative for treatment. With the consideration of the existing risks, one should focus on training health professionals, to ensure ethics and safety of donation as much as possible.

Over 115,000 organ transplants are carried out across the world every year. In countries such as the U.S., Spain, Croatia, Iran, at least 85% of transplanted organs are received from posthumous donors.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

As for Kazakhstan, around 4,000 people including 104 children are on the waiting list today. Most of them are young people and people of employable age. 3,735 recipients need kidney transplantation, 185 are waiting for a new liver, 144 need hearts and 16 need lungs.

