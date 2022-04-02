Nearly 679 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nearly 679 thousand teens have been administered the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 783,795 teenagers, 35,844 pregnant women and 127,038 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 678,576 teens, 29,904 pregnant women, and 104,892 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 19 cases of and 72 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



