Nearly 70,000 Kazakhstanis chose Antalya as holiday destination in July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 67,000 Kazakhstanis picked Antalya as their holiday destination this July, Kazinform has learnt from Anadolu news agency.

A source at the Antalya airport confirmed that 1,819,502 passengers arrived in Antalya in July, including 684,415 tourists from Russia.



245,585 holidaymakers came from Germany, 139,151 - from Ukraine, 67,706 - from Kazakhstan, 57,758 - from Great Britain, 49,859 - from the Netherlands, 37,417 - from Belarus, 34,066 - from Belgium, 32,257 - from Poland and 31,372 - from Denmark.



It was added that 9,010 aircrafts landed and 9,020 aircrafts took off from the Antalya airport in July.