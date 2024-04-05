EN
    11:57, 05 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Nearly 7,000 people evacuated in W Kazakhstan for massive spring flood

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Nearly 7,000 people including 3,600 children have been evacuated in the West Kazakhstan region, since the beginning of massive spring floods, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local emergencies department.

    Over 1,000 locals are staying in temporary evacuation centers, while 5,485 are at their relatives’ houses,

    10 settlements remain disconnected as the roads were washed out.

    Governor of the region Nariman Toregaliyev says the situation remains complicated.

    The liquidation of flood consequences and emergency-rescue operation are ongoing.

    3,712 school students in the region are learning online due to the flood.

    On April 4, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited West Kazakhstan region to oversee the situation. He visited an evacuation center and met with the flood victims as well as rescuers and volunteers.

