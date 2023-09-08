EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:45, 08 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Nearly 80,000 young Kazakhstanis are followers of destructive online communities

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the 40th session of the Regional Anti-Terroris Organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Ruslan Seissembayev raised the issue of using social media by terrorist and extremist organizations, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, another important factor of radicalization of the population is propagation of terrorism via the internet. «It stands as the main factor of radicalization of the youth,» he stressed.

    He noted that international terrorist organizations use the digital environment to conduct destructive outreach work and impact psychologically on the population.

    As per expert estimations, up to 10,000 extremist e-platforms are functioning in the internet to date, he added.

    «Social media and messengers enable to exchange data, disseminate extremist materials and manage the terrorist activity. Unfortunately, young people are the most vulnerable and exposed to terrorist threat. About 80,000 young users of social media, followers of destructive communities, have been detected in 2023. Almost 6,000 of them are underage children. To address this problem, we need a stage-by-stage development of the SCO RATS towards countering terrorism via outreach activity,» Seissembayev concluded.


    Security
