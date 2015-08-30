Nearly 90% of Japanese concerned about cyberattacks: survey

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A government survey showed Saturday that nearly 90 percent of respondents are concerned about possible cyberattacks on Japanese companies and government organs.

In the poll conducted by the Cabinet Office in July, 85.7 percent voiced such concern, while 6.8 percent did not. The survey also showed that 93.2 percent expect Internet crimes to continue increasing, with 56.4 percent having concern about using the Internet, up 11.0 percentage points from the preceding Cabinet Office survey in 2007. In multiple-answer questions to those who showed concern about cyberattacks, 80.7 percent pointed to the possibility of data leakage through virus infection, while 65.2 percent were alarmed by national security threats due to leakage of diplomatic or defense secrets. Loss of international competitiveness through stealth of advanced technology was mentioned by 53.8 percent. In one of the latest incidents of data leakage due to cyberattacks, the semigovernmental Japan Pension Service lost data in May on about a million people, including their pension numbers, names, birth dates and addresses. A National Police Agency official said the Cabinet Office survey reflects increasing anxiety among people about cyberattacks. The survey was the third of its kind conducted by the Cabinet Office, with the 2004 poll being the first. The latest poll carried out from July 2 to 12 drew valid responses from 57.4 percent of 3,000 adults around the nation. Source: Kyodo