Nearly 99% of ultra-processed foods contain harmful ingredients

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM A recent study conducted by the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) in collaboration with the Center for Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health at the University of São Paulo (USP) has found that almost 99 percent of ultra-processed foods sold in Brazil are rich in harmful components like sodium, fats, sugars, or additives designed to enhance color and flavor.

These undesirable ingredients are pervasive in a wide array of products, including cookies, margarine, cakes, pies, chocolate, milk drinks, ice cream, cold cuts, sausages, and carbonated beverages like soft drinks. They are also prevalent in convenience meals, pizzas, lasagnas, pastries, and various sugary beverages. The study evaluated nearly 10,000 food and beverage items from major supermarket chains in São Paulo and Salvador, Agencia Brasil reports.

Daniela Canella, an associate professor at UERJ's Nutrition Institute and one of the authors of the study, highlights the concerning link between the consumption of these foods and the development of chronic diseases.

«These products are closely associated with a range of chronic diseases and obesity, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and certain types of cancer. The findings regarding the composition of ultra-processed foods underscore the urgency of addressing the connection between their consumption and chronic diseases. This is why these results are so alarming,» warns the researcher.

Daniela Canella advocates for the inclusion of information about additives, such as colorants, flavorings, and emulsifiers, on food labels in addition to mandatory indications for high sodium, sugar, and fat content. This would enable consumers to easily identify ultra-processed foods and make informed choices.

«Beyond the information already required on labels, which will become mandatory for 'high in sugar, fat, and sodium' starting this October, adding details about additives with cosmetic characteristics would enhance consumers' ability to distinguish what qualifies as ultra-processed,» emphasizes the professor.

The researcher underscores the significance of these study findings for shaping public policies, including the prohibition of ultra-processed foods in school cafeterias, as well as regulatory efforts related to food advertising and labeling.