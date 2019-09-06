Necessary conditions created for concerted efforts, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated the first session of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform reports.

«Public requests and interests are the backbone of my State-of-the-Nation Adress. The initiatives outlined in the Address may be and should be examined in details and be promoted within the National Council, because the conditions for collaboration are provided by the following buoying factors,» the President said addressing the sitting.

As the President said, firstly the National Council comprises various social professional groups, a wide range of economic and political opinions and stands. Secondly, Kazakhstan created necessary conditions for joint efforts.