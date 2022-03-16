EN
    12:50, 16 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Necessary to amend over 30 articles of Constitution, Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the need to insert amendments to more than 30 articles of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «All the proposed initiatives will substantially change the political system and administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan. To this end it is crucial to amend over 30 articles of the Kazakh Constitution,» said while delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address.

    He noted that more than 20 laws should be adopted by the yearend.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address.


