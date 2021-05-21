Necessary to build trade bridge between markets, Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev noted significance of building foreign ties, Kazinform reports.

Elbasy stressed that all would feel food shortages soon. «Foreign ties are of great importance there. It is necessary to develop a trading bridge between the European and Asian markets also involving the SCO,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

As earlier reported, the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is underway via a videoconferencing.