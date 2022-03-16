EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:03, 16 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Necessary to create Ulytau region, Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State stated the need to create the Ulytau region in the territory of former Zhezkazgan region, Kazinform reports.

    «The city of Zhezkazgan will become the regional centre,» the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at today’s joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers.

    He stressed that the decision is of great importance not only from economic point of view but also economic but also from spiritual.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh President proposed building Abai region in the territory of the city of Semey. The city of Semey will become the center of the new region.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!