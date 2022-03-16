Necessary to create Ulytau region, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State stated the need to create the Ulytau region in the territory of former Zhezkazgan region, Kazinform reports.

«The city of Zhezkazgan will become the regional centre,» the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at today’s joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers.

He stressed that the decision is of great importance not only from economic point of view but also economic but also from spiritual.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh President proposed building Abai region in the territory of the city of Semey. The city of Semey will become the center of the new region.