EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 30 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Nedovyesov advances to 2nd round of Grand Slam event in the UK

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksander Nedovyesov paired with Aisam Qureshi of Pakistan reached the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Doubles Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Nedovyesov and Qureshi defeated James Duckworth of Australia and Marcos Giron of the US 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 6-1, 6-2 in the first-round match at the Grand Slam event in London, the UK.

    The Kazakh-Pakistani duo is to take on Rafael Matos of Argentina and David Vega Hernández of Spain in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!