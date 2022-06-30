Nedovyesov advances to 2nd round of Grand Slam event in the UK

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksander Nedovyesov paired with Aisam Qureshi of Pakistan reached the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Doubles Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Nedovyesov and Qureshi defeated James Duckworth of Australia and Marcos Giron of the US 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 6-1, 6-2 in the first-round match at the Grand Slam event in London, the UK.

The Kazakh-Pakistani duo is to take on Rafael Matos of Argentina and David Vega Hernández of Spain in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.



