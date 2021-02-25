EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 25 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Nedovyesov advances to semis after opponent injured

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to play at the semi-final of ATP Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles after one of their opponents in the quarterfinal Taipei’s Wu Tung-Lin dropped out due to an injury to his left wrist, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    In the semi-finals, the tournament’s favorites Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to take on Julian Lenz of Germany and Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador or French Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Müller.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!