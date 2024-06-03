Nedovyesov and Danilina of Kazakhstan fail to advance at French Open

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina failed in the second round of the Roland-Garros 2024 doubles tennis event held in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Xu Yifan of China was defeated by the fifth-seeded duo Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic and Coco Gauff of the US 3-6, 0-6 at the start of the doubles tournament.

Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar lost to the tournament’s third-seeded pair of American Rajeev Ram and British Joe Salisbury 4-6, 4-6 in the second round.

Sonja Zhiyenbayeva of Kazakhstan failed in the first round of the Roland Garros Juniors 2024 singles event after being stunned by Wakana Sonobe of Japan 3-6, 0-6. Another Kazakhstani Asylzhan Arystanbekova was outperformed by Czech Eliska Tichackova 4-6, 5-7.

Sonja Zhiyenbayeva and Asylzhan Arystanbekova are to take on Vittoria Paganetti of Italy and Emerson Jones of Australia in the first round of the Roland Garros Juniors 2024 doubles tournament.

On June 3, Kazakhstan’s top seed in the boys U18 Amir Omarkhanov is to face off against Spanish Rafael Jodar in the French Open 2024 singles event.