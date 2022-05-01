EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:09, 01 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Nedovyesov and Qureshi out of Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and his doubles partner Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi crashed out of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Pakistan duo was eliminated by top-seed British Jamie Murray and Michael Venus of New Zealand in straight sets 4-6, 4-6.

    The match lasted for 1h 19 minutes. Nedovyesov and Qureshi fired two aces and made three double faults.

    It bears to remind that Nedovyesov and Qureshi stunned Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic in the opening round of the tournament.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!