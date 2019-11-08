EN
    08:55, 08 November 2019

    Nedovyesov, Golubev advanced to Ritro Slovak Open semifinal

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev advanced to the ½ final of Ritro Slovak Open tournament, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    In the quarterfinal, the Kazakh duo played against Matwé Middelkoop (The Netherlands)/ Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan). The match lasted for three sets and ended with the victory of Nedovyesov and Golubev – 3:6, 7(7):6(5), 10:8.

    Sport
