EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:43, 27 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan fails to advance to Austrian Open Kitzbuhel quarterfinals

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan lost the doubles match at the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Kitzbuhel, Austria, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Nedovyesov paired with Romain Arneodo of Monaco was defeated by Igor Zelenay of Slovakia and Andre Begemann of Germany in two straight sets 3-6, 6-7. During 1 hour and 34 minutes the Kazakhstani-Monaco tandem saved nine break points of 21, hit five aces, and made two double faults.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!