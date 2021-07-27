Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan fails to advance to Austrian Open Kitzbuhel quarterfinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan lost the doubles match at the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Kitzbuhel, Austria, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Nedovyesov paired with Romain Arneodo of Monaco was defeated by Igor Zelenay of Slovakia and Andre Begemann of Germany in two straight sets 3-6, 6-7. During 1 hour and 34 minutes the Kazakhstani-Monaco tandem saved nine break points of 21, hit five aces, and made two double faults.