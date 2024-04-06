Nedovyesov storms into ATP-250 Millenium Estoril Open semifinal

Kazakhstan’s No 1 in men’s doubles Aleksandr Nedovyesov advanced into the semi-final of the ATP-250 Millenium Estoril Open tournament in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

Paired with Ecuadorian player Gonzalo Escobar, Nedovyesov defeated Portuguese tandem Jamie Faria / Henrique Rocha in the quarterfinal with a score of 7:6 (8:6), 7:6 (7:0).

In the semifinal, the Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo will face the first seeds of the competition – Belgian players Sander Gillet and Göran Fliegen.