    13:25, 06 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Nedovyesov storms into ATP-250 Millenium Estoril Open semifinal

    Nedovyesov storms into ATP-250 Millenium Estoril Open semifinal
Photo credit: KTF
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstan’s No 1 in men’s doubles Aleksandr Nedovyesov advanced into the semi-final of the ATP-250 Millenium Estoril Open tournament in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

    Paired with Ecuadorian player Gonzalo Escobar, Nedovyesov defeated Portuguese tandem Jamie Faria / Henrique Rocha in the quarterfinal with a score of 7:6 (8:6), 7:6 (7:0).

    In the semifinal, the Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo will face the first seeds of the competition – Belgian players Sander Gillet and Göran Fliegen.

