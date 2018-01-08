EN
    09:35, 08 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Nedovyesov suffers defeat in Bangkok

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan lost in the semifinal of ATP Challenger in Bangkok (Thailand) last week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the semifinal match world №260 Nedovyesov was stunned by German Mats Moraing in two sets 6-7, 3-6.

    Spaniard Marcel Granollers eventually defeated Moraing in a three-set final and took home the title.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
