Negotiations at WIPO: Kazakhstan interested in developing a treaty on genetic resources

The Diplomatic Conference commenced with the participation of approximately 1200 delegates from World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) member states, including representatives from government bodies, non-governmental organizations, leading scientific experts, observers, and other stakeholders from around the world, Kazinform News Agency cites Foreign Ministry.

Delegates from WIPO member states officially began the final stage of negotiations on the text of the legally binding document on Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge. Such high-level negotiations last time took place at WIPO ten years ago.

The objective of this document is to enhance the effectiveness, transparency, and quality of the patent system concerning genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge, as well as to prevent the erroneous granting of patents for inventions lacking novelty or inventive step in this field.

Director-General of WIPO Daren Tang urged negotiating parties to achieve a balanced outcome between national aspirations and a pragmatic approach.

In the opening remarks at the WIPO Diplomatic Conference, Zhanar Aitzhan, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the WTO and International Economic Organizations, confirmed the readiness of the delegation of Kazakhstan to support WIPO member states' efforts aimed at enhancing the effectiveness, transparency, and quality of the patent system concerning genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge.

Permanent Representative Aitzhan called on all conference participants to demonstrate political will and apply a constructive, pragmatic, flexible, and balanced approach necessary for the successful conclusion of the international treaty.

Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative also emphasized that, in addition to concluding the long-awaited legal document on genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge, the Conference needs to demonstrate that multilateral diplomacy is effective and capable of achieving agreements conducive to the economic development of WIPO member states and working for the benefit of the global public good and community as a whole.