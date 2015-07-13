UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 5-year-old boy was saved by a neighbor from a burning home in the city of Ust Kamenogorsk in East Kazakhstan region.

The fire broke out at the private house on Novosibirskaya Street on Sunday. A neighbor saw the flames and rushed over to get the boy out. According to reports, the boy's father was drunk during the incident. Firefighters summoned to the scene needed 2 hours to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, local authorities say that 28 people have died in 305 house fires across the region since the beginning of this year.