    12:13, 07 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Neighbors rescue little girl fallen from 3rd floor window in Astana

    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A little girl left unattended fell out of the third-floor window of a seven-storey apartment building on May 6 in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

    Fortunately, the neighbors saw the girl born in 2021 dangling out of the window. They quickly pulled a blanket to save the child. The girl was rushed to the hospital in a moderately severe condition.


