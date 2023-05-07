Neighbors rescue little girl fallen from 3rd floor window in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A little girl left unattended fell out of the third-floor window of a seven-storey apartment building on May 6 in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

Fortunately, the neighbors saw the girl born in 2021 dangling out of the window. They quickly pulled a blanket to save the child. The girl was rushed to the hospital in a moderately severe condition.