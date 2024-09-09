Nests of loggerhead turtles double on Turkish beaches, boosting conservation efforts

The number of loggerhead sea turtles, also known as Caretta caretta, nests in Türkiye’s Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya has doubled from the last year, reaching 6,000, Anadolu reports.

Sea turtle hatchlings in Antalya's Belek and Kizilot districts, one of Europe's largest Caretta caretta nesting areas, are flocking to the Mediterranean in record numbers, with nest counts increasing from 3,150 last year to 6,000 this year.

Led by Ali Fuat Canbolat, the Ecological Research Association and volunteers have been closely monitoring the nesting sites as part of the Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection Project.

With 150 volunteers from 15 countries, including academic staff and local contributors, the project spans 30 kilometers of Belek and 26 kilometers of Kizilot beaches.

The surge in nesting activity has led to over 200,000 hatchlings making their way to the Mediterranean Sea this season, said Canbolat, a lecturer at the Ankara-based Hacettepe University.

Regarding the importance of these efforts, Canbolat noted that Antalya is home to 60% of Türkiye's Caretta caretta nests.

"Although we did not surpass the record number of nests from 2021, we have seen a significant increase compared to last year," he said.

Canbolat added that, although the nesting process concludes in August, the hatchlings will continue to emerge until the end of the month.

Fatih Polat, the project coordinator for Kizilot Beach, underlined the critical role of community awareness in the success of this initiative.

"Through years of education and outreach, we have raised awareness about the importance of protecting these endangered turtles," Polat said.

He added that only one or two out of every 1,000 hatchlings will grow up, making each nest essential to the species' survival.

This year’s increased nest counts reflect effective conservation and favorable climate conditions, offering hope for the future of Caretta caretta populations along Türkiye's coast.