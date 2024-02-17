Netflix CEO to visit 'Squid Game' Season 2 set in S Korea

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Friday he plans to visit the filming set of Season 2 of the global smash hit series "Squid Game" in central South Korea this weekend, Yonhap reported.

In a short meet-and-greet media event held in Seoul, Sarandos said he is "excited" to visit the set located in an undisclosed area in the central Chungcheong region for the first time and meet with director Hwang Dong-hyuk on Saturday.

"We are really excited about director Hwang's ability for storytelling, more dynamic sets and more mind blowing storylines that are going to thrill the entire world," he said.

"I'm so impressed with the industry and vibrant storytelling, immediate industry with these incredible journalists to nurture this business and help share with us the passion for great storytelling that can change the world," he added.

He is said to be visiting the visual effects company Eyeline Studios Korea under Scanline VFX, a Netflix subsidiary, later in the day.

Sarandos last visited South Korea in June last year.

"Squid Game" will return for a second season later in the year, with new characters and games enriching the series' narratives, the director said in December.

"You can look forward to Season 2 delivering a deeper story and messages with new games and new characters," Hwang said at that time.

The filming for Season 2 is currently under way, and the release date of the new season has yet to be announced.