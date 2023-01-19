Netflix plans biggest-ever lineup of Korean content in 2023

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Netflix is set to release its biggest-ever lineup of 34 Korean films, series and reality shows this year to entertain global fans of Korean content, Yonhap reports.

Looking ahead, the global streaming service recently unveiled titles of the new and returning series in various genres, ranging from thriller and sci-fi to romance and action.

«Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix's most-watched shows ever are from Korea,» Don Kang, vice president of content for Netflix Korea, said in a statement.

«This year, we're pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling,» he added.

Survival is a recurring theme in some of the top series in the thriller, period and sci-fi genres.

«Gyeongseong Creature» follows battling monsters during the dark days of 1945, and sci-fi series «Black Knight» is set in the dystopian future. Action drama «Song of the Bandits» tells a story of independence fighters during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.

Romance series include «A Time Called You,» «Behind Your Touch,» «Crash Course in Romance,» «Destined With You» and «Doona!»

Some fan-favorite shows will return with highly anticipated second parts or sequels.

The second part of «The Glory,» a revenge drama featuring Song Hye-kyo, will be released in March. The first part of the series was the most-watched non-English TV show on the Netflix chart in the first week of January.

The second seasons of monster horror «Sweet Home» and «D.P.» (acronym for deserter pursuit), which exposes the South Korean military's dark side, are also in stock.

This year, Netflix plans to stream six Korean movies, beginning with director Yeon Sang-ho's sci-fi thriller «Jung_E» on Friday.

Among them are «Kill Boksoon,» starring Jeon Do-yeon and Seol Kyung-gu, and «Believer 2,» a sequel to the 2018 crime action thriller on drug gangs. Other movies explore the topics of revenge in «Ballerina,» teacher-student rivalry in «The Match» and hacking in «Unlocked.»

Netflix also prepared a variety of new reality shows.

«Physical: 100» showcases a spanning endurance match by 100 contestants in top physical shape, and «Nineteen to Twenty» is a coming-of-age dating show. «Zombieverse» sets the stage for zombie survival with Korean celebrities, and «The Devil's Plan» presents a mind game survival entertainment show.

Photo: Yonhap