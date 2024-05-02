EN
    14:53, 02 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Netflix to film reality travel show in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

    Photo credit:freepik.com

    Netflix, the streaming service that offers a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, anime, and documentaries, announced the shooting of a reality travel show in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The show will be shot in Almaty between May 20 and May 30.

    Almaty Tourism Bureau noted that the reality travel show in Almaty is the key asset to raise the country’s image and tourist potential.

    The total audience of Netflix is now over half a billion. It also boasts 270 million paying customers.

