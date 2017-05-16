Netherlands present Expo 2017 pavilion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Netherlands have presented its pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the high-profile ceremony of the pavilion presentation, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dirk Jan Cop highlighted that the country had been Kazakhstan's largest investor for more than 15 years.



"The Netherlands have invested over $60bn for the period of relations, and last year the Dutch investment was close to 40 per cent of all foreign investments in Kazakhstan. Traditionally, the investment has been made in the oil and gas sector. However, more and more we are diversifying the Kazakh economy by investing in agriculture, water resources management and satellite data applications. The Netherlands are the world's second largest exporter of food products after the United States. This points to the level of innovations efficiency and high-technology energy management", he said.

In the meantime, Evelien Bijl, Director of the Netherlands pavilion, noted that various innovations play a crucial role in the economy of the country.



"Virtually half of all solar energy solutions all over the globe are based on the Dutch technologies whether they are microchips, equipment, software or other innovative components. Together with the private sector our government have decided to invest massively in wind energy production. We are working on establishing intellectual energy networks for energy saving purposes", she said.

She told that her country had struggled against water for a long time. And to some extent this struggle catalysed the development of innovative green energy solutions.

