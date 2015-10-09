Netherlands, Switzerland, US - main investors in Kazakh economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States are the main investors in Kazakhstan's economy in the first half of 2015, according to the data of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The highest inflow of investments to Kazakhstan in the first half of 2015 was from the Netherlands ($2.134 billion), the US ($1.113 billion), Switzerland ($848 million), Russia ($576.1 million), France ($382.3 million), the United Kingdom ($367.8 million), Germany ($252.5 million), China ($241.9 million), Italy ($230.3 million), Belgium ($229.8 million) and the Republic of Korea ($221.1 million).

Overall, gross inflow of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan's economy in the first half of 2015 decreased and amounted to $7.464 billion. In the first quarter of 2015, the inflow of foreign investment amounted to $4.37 billion, in the second quarter - $3.094 billion.

In January - December 2014, the gross inflow of direct foreign investments in Kazakhstan amounted to $23.711 billion.

The largest volume of investments in the reporting period fell on the field of architecture and engineering activities and technical testing and analysis ($2.099 billion), the activities for the geological prospecting and exploration ($2.092 billion) and production of oil and natural gas ($1.551 billion).

The manufacturing industry of Kazakhstan in the first half of 2015 received $1.365 billion of foreign investment, including $898.1 million allocated for metallurgical industry and production of finished steel products, except machinery and equipment.

The wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles in Kazakhstan in the reporting period received $962.3 million of foreign investment, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.