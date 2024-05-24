Neutrality should not be mistaken for absence of conviction – Tokayev

All foreign partners, having a well understanding of what Astana calls for, see us as a reliable and tested partner. We will remain open and connected with the world, promoting ‘Kazakhstan - committed to globalization,’ which is our country’s foreign policy course. Only then we could success in this new era of prolonged uncertainty. As a result, we cannot afford to be complacent and passive. Staying open to the world, we remain vigilant and proactive in countering external challenges. We will not hesitate in protecting the legal rights and interests of Kazakhstan, not mentioning willingness to sacrifice our basic interests. There are times when our position is perceived skeptical and criticized for neutrality. However, neutrality should not be mistaken for the absence of conviction. Instead, it is a deliberate choice towards diplomacy and dialogue, not a conflict and force. This choice is our strength, helping us overcome deep disagreements from territorial disputes to ideological conflicts, said the Kazakh leader.