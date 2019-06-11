Nevzat Uyanyk highlights Kazakhstan's e-government achievements

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan Alik Shpekbayev had talks with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanik, the Agency's press service informs.

The Ambassador noted progress in the sphere of civil service and anti-corruption efforts in Kazakhstan highlighting importance of the development of bilateral ties.



"We see your country's development. For a short period of time since gaining its independence Kazakhstan has achieved significant results in building an efficient state apparatus. Currently, Turkey and Kazakhstan enjoy close trade and economic relations. For the past 15 years the sales reached USD 3.5 bln. We expect the states to further promote fruitful cooperation," he added.



The Turkish diplomat put special emphasis on positive achievements of Kazakhstan in upgrading public service delivery and implementation of e-government.



Shpekbayev also noted that cooperation with Turkey is the important constituent of the country's foreign policy. He briefed on the work upon the business and investment protection project aimed at anti-corruption support of capital investment projects.



Following the talks the Ambassador thanked the Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency for the warm welcome expressing readiness for all-round cooperation.