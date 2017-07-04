EN
    15:24, 04 July 2017 | GMT +6

    New 1st deputy of governor of Atyrau region named

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Sagyndyk Lukpanov has been appointed as new first deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region. He will step into the shoes of Gumar Dyussembayev who was elected to the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the governor's press service.

    Governor of the region Nurlan Nogayev thanked Mr Dyussembayev and wished him good luck at his new post.

    Mr Lukpanov served as deputy of Atyrau regional maslikhat of the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th convocation. Prior to the appointment he was the secretary of Atyrau regional maslikhat of the 5th and 6th convocation.

