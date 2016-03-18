New 20 000 tenge banknote recognized the best in design and protection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan banknote of 20 000 tenge is recognized as the best in technology of design and protection at the international competition of banknotes.

The award ceremony was held in Bucharest (Romania) at the High Security Printing Europe Conference on March 15 of the current year.

The award "The best banknote" is awarded for outstanding achievements in the field of design and high-tech degrees of protection.

As informed in the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, 20 000 tenge currency note was released into circulation on 1 December 2015. The banknote is made in vast gray-blue color. The front side depicts the monument "Kazakh Eli" and the winged horse and the triumphal arch "Mangilik El". The back side of the currency note reflects the contour map of Kazakhstan and panorama of Astana city with the buildings of Akorda, Parliament and Government.

The new banknote is the most secure banknote of Kazakhstan and one of the most secure banknotes in the world. It is worth noting that an edge on a right side of the note has seven high-relief triangles distinguishable by touch.

