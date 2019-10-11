New 5G applications to showcase in upcoming PT Expo

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The PT Expo, Asia's leading information and communications technology event, will highlight new 5G applications and scenarios in the fields of ultra HD video, internet of vehicles, smart cities and immersive games, a senior official said Thursday.

Slated for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 in Beijing, the expo will showcase the latest achievements made in the field of 5G, said Wen Ku, a senior information and communications official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology at a press conference, Xinhua reports.

The total exhibition area will cover about 40,000 square meters, according to Wen.

In June 2019, China officially approved 5G commercial services, marking the start of a smart new era as the application of the superfast wireless technology helps connect more things, services and market players.