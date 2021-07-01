EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:15, 01 July 2021 | GMT +6

    New Administrative Procedural Code comes into effect in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The new Administrative Procedural Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan recently signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has come into effect in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the official spokesperson of the President Berik Uali.

    In a Facebook post, Berik Uali announced that the new Administrative Procedural Code inked by President Tokayev had come into effect in Kazakhstan. The Code will change dramatically the model of interaction between the state and the society.

    According to Uali, the Code will pave the way for new mechanisms of protection of the rights of citizens and businesses and will become an important instrument in implementing the concept of the «Listening State».


