    10:05, 19 June 2023 | GMT +6

    New Advisor to Kazakh PM named

    None
    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Murat Zhurebekov has been appointed as the Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1978 in Aktobe region, Murat Zhurebekov is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, KIMEP University, University of Strathclyde, Harvard University and the Kazakh-British Technical University.

    Throughout his career, Zhurebekov worked for KazTransGas CJSC, Intergas Central Asia CJSC, Agip KCO in London, JSC KazMunayGas, PSA LLP.

    Between July and December 2019 he was the Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and then he was designated as the First Vice Minister of Energy.

    Between January and June 2023 he served as the akim (mayor) of Aktobe.


