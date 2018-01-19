New Advisor to Religion Minister appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Olzhas Suleymenov has been appointed a freelance advisor to the Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry's press service.

27-year-old Olzhas Suleymenov currently holds a position of a production director at the CentrAsia Group.

Suleymenov earned the Bolashak scholarship and studied at the Tongji University in Shanghai majoring in civil engineering.

In 2012-2013 he was the president of the International Students Association at Tongji University. He is also the founder of the Kazakhstan Students Association in China.

Throughout his career, Olzhas Suleymenov worked for a number of international construction firms and served as the general representative of Kazakhstan's JSC NATD in China. In 2016-2017 he held the position of general director of the SHEBERBUILD construction company.

Suleymenov is a laureate of the Daryn state youth prize, a member of Bolashak alumi association and the Association of Young Leaders at the United Nations.

In 2015 he won UN's essay contest Many Languages - One World. He also addressed the UN General Assembly with the report Water - the source of life.

As a freelance adviser to the Minister, Olzhas Suleymenov will take part in the formation of an effective youth policy in the framework of the implementation of the Kazakhstan 2020: The Path to the Future.