New agreements to open new chapter in Kazakhstan-Singapore educational partnership – Sayasat Nurbek

Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek talked to Silk Way TV channel about what future holds for Kazakhstan-Singapore bilateral cooperation in the educational realm. Signing of three new agreements in that sphere on the sidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit will usher a new page in the history of Astana-Singapore educational partnership, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Tomorrow we'll have a higher education forum where we have about 20 of Kazakh universities attending, and all the leading Singaporean universities. Three agreements will be signed, one with Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute, which is very good. Big priority for Kazakhstan is water research, water security, membrane technology, water purification technology will be part of it,” Minister Nurbek revealed.

As for the second agreement, it is expected to be inked between NUS and NTU, two leading Singaporean universities and Bolashak scholarship program. According to Nurbek, this particular agreement will help increase number of Bolashak scholars with focus on research using the research fellowship program launched by President Tokayev three years ago.

“And third agreement would be between East Kazakhstan Technical University and Singaporean Polytechnic, which is in the sphere of vocational training. So we're adding another dimension,” he added.