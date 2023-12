NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saparkhan Omarov, Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan, has decreed to appoint Almabek Mars as a chairman of the Committee on state inspection, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry.

Almabek Mars was born on August 4, 1976 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agro-Industrial University and the Eurasian Academy.