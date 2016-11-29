EN
    10:59, 29 November 2016 | GMT +6

    New Agro-Industrial Complex Development Programme to expand rural citizens' access to financial resources

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Governmental Programme of Agro-Industrial Complex Development for 2017-2018 will expand credit support measures for the rural citizens of the country.

    According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov, the approaches to lending from KazAgro National Management Holding will be revised. Thus, it is planned to extend credit resources for all categories of farmers. As a matter of priority, lending products will be targeted at agricultural cooperatives, small and medium agribusinesses.

    In addition, a new interest rate on loans from KazAgro's financial organizations will be set.

    Besides, the Programme provides for improvement of livestock subsidizing programs, as well as raising efficiency of subsidizing crop farming.

    It should be reminded that as per the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, accelerated development of agrarian sector will be a priority for the nearest outlook. In this regard, production and processing of agricultural products should be the main source of diversification and a driver of economic growth in the nearest 5 years.

